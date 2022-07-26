Favorable turn of events for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) insiders who've lost US$1.2m to date on a US$5.5m purchase

Insiders who bought US$5.5m worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 4.2% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$1.2m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ball

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Daniel Fisher bought US$939k worth of shares at a price of US$93.89 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$69.86. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 61.06k shares for US$5.5m. But insiders sold 12.55k shares worth US$1.1m. In total, Ball insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BALL Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

Ball Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Ball, over the last three months. Senior Vice President David Kaufman only netted US$29k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership Of Ball

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ball insiders own about US$159m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ball Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Ball insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ball has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

