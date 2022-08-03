Favorable turn of events for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) insiders who've lost US$597k to date on a US$2.0m purchase

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$2.0m worth of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 12% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$597k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Arhaus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Dawn Phillipson bought US$581k worth of shares at a price of US$11.62 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.75. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 251.60k shares for US$2.0m. On the other hand they divested 206.20k shares, for US$1.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Arhaus insiders. They paid about US$8.12 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ARHS Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Insiders At Arhaus Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Arhaus. We note Chief Retail Officer Kathy Veltri cashed in US$1.2m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$954k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Insider Ownership Of Arhaus

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Arhaus insiders own 34% of the company, worth about US$272m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arhaus Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Arhaus stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Arhaus and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

