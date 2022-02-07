Favorable turn of events for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) insiders who've lost US$280k to date on a US$1.5m purchase

Insiders who bought US$1.5m worth of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 4.2% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$280k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Agnico Eagle Mines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Jean Robitaille bought US$307k worth of shares at a price of US$61.48 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$48.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.36k shares worth US$1.5m. But insiders sold 2.39k shares worth US$167k. In total, Agnico Eagle Mines insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AEM Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Does Agnico Eagle Mines Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Agnico Eagle Mines insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Agnico Eagle Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Agnico Eagle Mines and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Agnico Eagle Mines has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

