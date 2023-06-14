Favorable Government Subsidies Continue to Fuel Tesla's Penetration into the Electric Vehicle Market

Last Friday, the White House announced billions of dollars in subsidies for electric-vehicle charging stations that utilize Tesla’s (TSLA) standard plugs. Although these charging stations must also use the U.S. charging standard connection (CCS) to be eligible for the subsidies, this is a huge win for Tesla and their North American Charging Standard (NACS).

On top of that news, Ford and General Motors subsequently announced that they would be adopting Tesla’s model of charging, the North American Charging Standard. This is another major win for Tesla, as they look to create an EV charging moat within the U.S. market. This alliance between three major American car manufacturers guarantees that approximately 60% of the electric vehicle market in the country adopts NACS.

Last November, Tesla announced that it would share its EV charging connector design to promote wider adoption among automakers and help establish it as the new charging standard in North America. Since then, Tesla has brought on some of the largest U.S. automakers to adopt the design for their EVs.

Most EVs in the United States use the Combined Charging System (CCS), a standardized charging infrastructure developed by a group of major automakers, such as Diamler and Volkswagen.

Tesla decided to change things up by developing their own charging technology (NCAS) and built out a network of thousands of fast chargers called Superchargers, which are only compatible with vehicles using the NCAS standard.

This extensive network of charging stations in the United States gives Tesla a massive moat in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making the NCAS an attractive charging standard for many car manufacturers beginning to roll out their own EVs. With 17,000 Tesla Supercharger connectors in the United States and Canada, compared to just 11,000 CCS combo ports, NCAS holds a significant lead in the charging standard race, outnumbering CCS ports by a margin of 6,000.

On top of this, further government tax credits for Tesla are helping drive down purchasing costs for consumers, leading to potential increases in future sales volumes. On Tuesday, the Biden Administration confirmed that all of Tesla’s Model 3 vehicles now qualify for a federal U.S. tax credit after the adjustment of their battery supply chain. The tax credit, which amounts to $7,500, helps bring down the purchasing price of a RWD Model 3 to $32,740. While there is still room to lower electric vehicle costs for consumers, this is a great step in increasing the adoption of electric vehicles on the road.

The tax credit also helps make the Model 3 one of the cheapest electric vehicles on the market, further increasing Tesla’s EV sales volumes as they fight to keep ahead in the EV race.

With these favorable policies continuing to fuel Tesla’s penetration into the electric vehicle market, they are spending more than ever on corporate lobbying. Looking at Quiver Quantitative’s Corporate Lobbying Dashboard, we can see that Tesla has spent $760,000 on corporate lobbying this year, with $370,000 of that spending happening in April. Interestingly, they spent money lobbying for EV charging infrastructure issues and related policies, among a myriad of other issues that directly benefit their business model. You can check out Quiver Quantitative’s Corporate Lobbying Dashboard (Quiver Quantitative) to view all of Tesla’s recent spending on corporate lobbying.

Keep an eye out for TSLA’s latest stock news, data, and more with Quiver Quantitative (TSLA | Tesla, Inc. Common Stock Stock Data, Price & News (quiverquant.com)).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.