Faurecia Stock Surges as Car Parts Group Defies Auto Industry Woes

Faurecia stock surged on Monday as the French car parts group reported a profit and sales growth in 2019 despite a tough year for the automotive industry.

Faurecia stock surged on Monday as the French car parts group reported a profit and sales growth in 2019 despite a tough year for the automotive industry.

Faurecia stock surged on Monday as the French car parts group reported profit and sales growth in 2019 despite a tough year for the automotive industry.

The company posted sales of €17.77 billion, a 1.4% increase on the previous year, while operating profit climbed 0.7% to €1.28 billion. It also increased its dividend to €1.30 per share from €1.25 per share in 2019.

The global automotive supplier, which acquired Japanese peer Clarion last year, expected sales growth to continue in 2020 but said it would be another “challenging year.”

Chief executive Patrick Koller said he expected worldwide automotive production to drop by around 3% in 2020 but was confident the company had plans in place to improve its performance.

Investors shared Koller’s optimism as the stock climbed 6.5% on Monday.

At constant currencies, and excluding the effect of Clarion, sales fell 3% in 2019 but the company said that was still a 280 basis point outperformance compared to the global automotive production market, which fell 5.8%.

Faurecia said it expected to outperform the broader market by 100 to 200 basis points in 2020.

Net cash flow grew 11.2% to €587 million, above guidance of €500 million, as the disposal of Clarion’s HQ in Saitama for €110 million was offset by higher restructuring costs of €73 million.

Looking ahead. “Faurecia appears to be a rare auto name that is executing consistent with its plan and is actually increasing its dividend while automakers are cutting,” RBC analysts said.

The automotive sector is having a tough time with weak demand for sales, stricter emissions rules and electric vehicle investment costs hurting the big manufacturers. Faurecia has indeed shown resilience, as Koller pointed out, and while 2020 will remain challenging for the industry, the company looks well placed to deal with the bad times.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.