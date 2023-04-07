Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) Price Target Increased by 14.81% to 25.05

The average one-year price target for Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) has been revised to 25.05 / share. This is an increase of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 21.82 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.91% from the latest reported closing price of 20.22 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Advanced Strategies Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 42.31% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 30.78% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 44.70% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faurecia SE. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO is 0.17%, an increase of 27.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 17,704K shares.

