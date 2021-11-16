Faurecia says new squeeze-out offer for Hella "not on the agenda" for now

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia EDP.PA does not plan at this stage to make a new offer for minority shareholders in German takeover target Hella HLE.DE, a spokesman said on Tuesday after activist fund Elliott built a 6.6 % voting stake in Hella.

Separately, Faurecia said in a statement it will own 79.5% of lighting group Hella's shares after its takeover offer on outstanding shares ended on Nov.11 - below a 90% minimum threshold that would be needed to delist the company.

"It's not on the agenda at this stage," a Faurecia spokesman said by email when asked by Reuters if the company would launch a new offer.

"We are satisfied with the result (of the offer that ended on Nov. 11) which allows us to move forward in the transaction, in particular with regards to the implementation of synergies," he said.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.