Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FBSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.34, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBSS was $17.34, representing a -21.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.16 and a 53.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.27.

FBSS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61.

