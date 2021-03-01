Fauci says U.S. must stick to two-shot strategy for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- paper

March 1 (Reuters) - The United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N22UAy.DE and Moderna MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post newsppaer.

Fauci said that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks, the newspaper reported on Monday.

He warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

