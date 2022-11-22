Fauci says to 'cooperate fully' with any Congress hearing

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday.

"You can decide to trust America's physicians, or you can trust some random dude on Twitter. Those are your choices," Jha said at a White House press briefing.

"For journalists and for people who own platforms, what I would say is you should be thinking about what your personal responsibility is, and do you want to be a source of misinformation and disinformation? That's up to up to those individuals," he said.

Jha was answering a question on Twitter allowing politicians and others who spread COVID vaccine misinformation back onto the platform under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.