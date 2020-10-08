US Markets
REGN

Fauci says "reasonably good chance" Regeneron antibody therapy helped Trump

Contributor
Caroline Humer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's health was likely helped by an experimental therapy made by Regeneron Inc in which he received antibodies to fight the disease.

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's health was likely helped by an experimental therapy made by Regeneron Inc REGN.O in which he received antibodies to fight the disease.

"There is a reasonably good chance that in fact it made him much better," Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC.

Fauci also said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and 1 million people globally, is far more serious than the seasonal flu.

"There is no doubt about that," Fauci said when asked about President Trump's tweet comparing the disease to the seasonal flu. Twitter took down the tweet.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((caroline.humer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN LLY

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular