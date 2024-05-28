Fathom Nickel Strikes High-Grade Expansion

Fathom Nickel (TSE:FNI) has released an update.

Fathom Nickel Inc. has reported promising results from its recent drilling program at the Gochager Lake Project, with significant intersections of high-grade nickel mineralization. The exploration success includes extending the known deposit in multiple directions, including to depth, with drill results revealing substantial nickel-copper-cobalt grades. This continued expansion and positive drilling outcomes highlight the project’s potential for further resource development.

For further insights into TSE:FNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.