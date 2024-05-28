News & Insights

Fathom Nickel Strikes High-Grade Expansion

May 28, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Fathom Nickel (TSE:FNI) has released an update.

Fathom Nickel Inc. has reported promising results from its recent drilling program at the Gochager Lake Project, with significant intersections of high-grade nickel mineralization. The exploration success includes extending the known deposit in multiple directions, including to depth, with drill results revealing substantial nickel-copper-cobalt grades. This continued expansion and positive drilling outcomes highlight the project’s potential for further resource development.

Stocks mentioned

FNICF

