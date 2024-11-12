Fathom Nickel Enhances Offering Strategy

Fathom Nickel (TSE:FNI) has released an update.

Fathom Nickel Inc. is enhancing its financing strategy by adding a flow-through unit component to its non-brokered offering, increasing the potential investment appeal. The funds raised will support exploration and development projects, including the Gochager Lake Project in Saskatchewan, aiming for a completion around late November 2024.

