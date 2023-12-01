Fathom Holdings Prices Public Offering Of 3 Mln Shares At $2/shr

(RTTNews) - Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM), a technology-driven real estate services platform, said on Friday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares, including one million secondary shares, at a price of $2 per share.

The company also has granted the underwriter of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares. Upon the completion of the transaction, expected on December 5, the company expects to receive net proceeds of around $3.45 million.

Fathom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.