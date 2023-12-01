News & Insights

Markets
FTHM

Fathom Holdings Prices Public Offering Of 3 Mln Shares At $2/shr

December 01, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM), a technology-driven real estate services platform, said on Friday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares, including one million secondary shares, at a price of $2 per share.

The company also has granted the underwriter of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares. Upon the completion of the transaction, expected on December 5, the company expects to receive net proceeds of around $3.45 million.

Fathom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTHM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.