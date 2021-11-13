Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shareholders have earned a 27% return over the last year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) share price is up 27%, but that's less than the broader market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Fathom Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Fathom Holdings saw its revenue grow by 84%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. To be blunt the 27% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Fathom Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Fathom Holdings are up 27% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 31%. Unfortunately the share price is down 9.2% over the last quarter. It's possible that this is just a short term share price setback. If the business executes and delivers key metric growth, it could definitely be worth putting on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Fathom Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Of course Fathom Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.