Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insiders sold US$8.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Joshua Harley, sold US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$24.13 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$19.13. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.26k shares for US$40k. But insiders sold 358.49k shares worth US$8.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fathom Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FTHM Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Fathom Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Fathom Holdings shares over the last three months. In that time, insiders dumped US$8.4m worth of shares. Meanwhile insiders bought US$40k worth , as we said above . The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fathom Holdings insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about US$166m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fathom Holdings Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Fathom Holdings, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Fathom Holdings has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

