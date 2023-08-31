Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Price Target Increased by 21.67% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) has been revised to 9.31 / share. This is an increase of 21.67% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.30% from the latest reported closing price of 6.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHM is 0.05%, an increase of 78.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.38% to 3,354K shares. The put/call ratio of FTHM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,257K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 91.74% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 428K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 53.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 248.63% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 274K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 53.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 256.56% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 227K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 194K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 59.91% over the last quarter.

Fathom Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.

