Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Fathom Holdings (NasdaqCM:FTHM) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHM is 0.00%, an increase of 83.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.99% to 1,278K shares. The put/call ratio of FTHM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 348K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 208K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 130K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 35.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 30.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

