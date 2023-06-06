Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FTHM recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

FTHM has rallied 31.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates FTHM could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at FTHM's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch FTHM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.