FATHOM Earnings Results: $FTHM Reports Quarterly Earnings

FATHOM ($FTHM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, missing estimates of -$0.27 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $91,740,000, beating estimates of $82,457,820 by $9,282,180.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FTHM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FATHOM Insider Trading Activity
FATHOM insiders have traded $FTHM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT N FLANDERS has made 6 purchases buying 165,442 shares for an estimated $410,446 and 0 sales.
- JOSHUA HARLEY sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $285,000
- MARCO FREGENAL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 29,500 shares for an estimated $57,165
- STEPHEN H. MURRAY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $39,042
- JENNIFER B. VENABLE purchased 5,248 shares for an estimated $9,758
- DAVID C. HOOD purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,316
- JOANNE ZACH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 865 shares for an estimated $1,297
- SAMANTHA GIUGGIO (Chief Broker Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 838 shares for an estimated $1,260.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FATHOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of FATHOM stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 372,850 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,460
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 122,673 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $317,723
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 90,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $233,100
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 42,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,057
- REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 38,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,073
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 27,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,810
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 21,328 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,631
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FATHOM Government Contracts
We have seen $11,665,180 of award payments to $FTHM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DISTRIBUTED COMMON GROUND SURFACE SYSTEM MARINE CORPS: $4,494,629
- TERRESTRIAL COLLECTIONS ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT: $2,909,264
- PROGRAM MANAGEMENT (PM) /ENGINEERING/LOGISTICS SUPPORT TO NON-NAVAL BIOMETRICS IN TERRESTRIAL COLLECTION ID...: $2,692,438
- PROGRAM MANAGEMENT, ENGINEERING, AND LOGISTICS SUPPORT TO USMC INFORMATION DOMINANCE PROGRAM: $1,568,847
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.