FATHOM Earnings Preview: Recent $FTHM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FATHOM ($FTHM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $82,457,820 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

FATHOM Insider Trading Activity

FATHOM insiders have traded $FTHM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT N FLANDERS has made 6 purchases buying 165,442 shares for an estimated $410,446 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSHUA HARLEY sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

MARCO FREGENAL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 29,500 shares for an estimated $57,165

STEPHEN H. MURRAY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $39,042

JENNIFER B. VENABLE purchased 5,248 shares for an estimated $9,758

DAVID C. HOOD purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,316

JOANNE ZACH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 865 shares for an estimated $1,297

SAMANTHA GIUGGIO (Chief Broker Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 838 shares for an estimated $1,260.

FATHOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of FATHOM stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FATHOM Government Contracts

We have seen $11,755,815 of award payments to $FTHM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

