Fathom Digital Manufacturing Receives Non-binding Proposal From CORE Funds - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (FATH) has received a non-binding proposal from CORE Industrial Partners, LLC on behalf of itself and its affiliated investment vehicles, to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock that they do not already own for $4.50 cash per share. As of November 22, 2023, the CORE Funds collectively owned approximately 63% of the company's outstanding voting power. The company said it understands that the Special Committee is reviewing the proposal from the CORE Funds, and has not made any decisions with respect to its response to the proposal.

