Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - (FATH) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - (NYSE:FATH) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 181.77% from the latest reported closing price of 5.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation -. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 43.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATH is 0.05%, a decrease of 65.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.20% to 25,792K shares. The put/call ratio of FATH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 16,635K shares representing 474.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keebeck Wealth Management holds 2,461K shares representing 70.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CVA Family Office holds 2,289K shares representing 65.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 2,000K shares representing 57.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 64.54% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 1,000K shares representing 28.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171.

