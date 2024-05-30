Fatfish Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Fatfish Group Limited announced successful resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, with all proposed items, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of director Jeffrey Hua Yuen Tan, approval of a 10% Placement Capacity, and issuance of options to a related party, being passed with overwhelming majority votes.

