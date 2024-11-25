Fatfish Group Plans New Share Issuance to Boost Investments

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.
Fatfish Group Limited has announced its plans to issue 16 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issuance date set for November 26, 2024. This move indicates the company’s strategy to potentially enhance its market position and attract new investments. Investors in the securities market may find this development an intriguing opportunity to watch.
