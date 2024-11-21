Fatfish Group Plans Major Share and Option Issuance

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Fatfish Group Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of up to 125 million fully paid ordinary shares and 74.5 million options set to expire in April 2027. This strategic move, scheduled for November 29, 2024, aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and support future growth initiatives. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s market value and investment potential.

