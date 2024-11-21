News & Insights

Stocks

Fatfish Group Plans Major Share and Option Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fatfish Group Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of up to 125 million fully paid ordinary shares and 74.5 million options set to expire in April 2027. This strategic move, scheduled for November 29, 2024, aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and support future growth initiatives. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s market value and investment potential.

For further insights into AU:FFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFTTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.