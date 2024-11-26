Fatfish Group Ltd. Issues 16M New Shares on ASX

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fatfish Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX under the code FFG. This move could present new investment opportunities as the company expands its market presence. Investors keen on tracking market developments may find this announcement noteworthy.
For further insights into AU:FFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.