Fatfish Group Ltd. Issues 16M New Shares on ASX

Fatfish Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX under the code FFG. This move could present new investment opportunities as the company expands its market presence. Investors keen on tracking market developments may find this announcement noteworthy.

