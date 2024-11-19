Fatfish Group Initiates Trading Halt Amidst Capital Raise

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Fatfish Group Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raise. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is released or normal trading resumes on November 22, 2024. This move signals a significant development for investors, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:FFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.