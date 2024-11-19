Fatfish Group Initiates Trading Halt Amidst Capital Raise

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.
Fatfish Group Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raise. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is released or normal trading resumes on November 22, 2024. This move signals a significant development for investors, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance.
