Fatfish Group Initiates Trading Halt Amidst Capital Raise

November 19, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Fatfish Group Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raise. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is released or normal trading resumes on November 22, 2024. This move signals a significant development for investors, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance.

