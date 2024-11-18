News & Insights

Fate upgraded to Neutral at BofA after FT819 achieves DORIS remission

November 18, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

As previously reported, BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $3 after a case study report for the first active lupus nephritis patient dosed with FT819 in the autoimmune phase 1 study demonstrated the ability to achieve DORIS clinical remission at six-months follow-up. While the firm thinks the update provides supporting evidence for the company’s pivot from oncology to autoimmune and justifies a rating change, it also thinks additional data is needed in more patients before making changes to its model, the analyst tells investors.

