Fate Therapeutics to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

Fate Therapeutics announced multiple presentations at ASGCT 2025, showcasing iPSC-derived immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will showcase five presentations of clinical and preclinical data from its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting in New Orleans from May 13-17, 2025. Notably, an oral presentation will focus on translational data from the Phase 1 trial of FT522, an innovative CAR NK cell therapy targeting CD19 for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma, which utilizes Alloimmune Defense Receptor technology to potentially eliminate the need for chemotherapy. In addition to the oral presentation, the company will present several poster sessions highlighting advancements in iPSC-derived therapies for various diseases, underlining its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies with broad applications in cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Potential Positives

Five presentations of clinical and preclinical data will showcase the company's advancements in iPSC-derived cellular immunotherapies at a prestigious annual meeting, indicating strong scientific engagement and visibility in the industry.

The selection of Fate Therapeutics to deliver an oral presentation on its Phase 1 clinical trial of FT522 highlights the innovative nature of the company's technology and its potential impact on the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

FT522 incorporates Alloimmune Defense Receptor technology, which aims to eliminate conditioning chemotherapy, presenting a significant advancement in simplifying treatment regimens for patients.

The company has a robust intellectual property portfolio with over 500 issued patents, underscoring its competitive position and commitment to innovation in the biopharmaceutical landscape.

Potential Negatives

Company's success depends on the outcomes of ongoing clinical trials, which may not demonstrate safety or efficacy.

Potential for delays or difficulties in manufacturing and patient enrollment in clinical trials, which could hinder product development.

Forward-looking statements about product candidates are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could lead to adverse results.

FAQ

What is the main focus of Fate Therapeutics?

Fate Therapeutics is focused on developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

When will Fate Therapeutics present data at ASGCT?

Fate Therapeutics will present data at the ASGCT Annual Meeting from May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What is FT522 and why is it significant?

FT522 is an off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted CAR NK cell therapy that incorporates Alloimmune Defense Receptor technology, aiming to eliminate conditioning chemotherapy.

How does Fate Therapeutics' iPSC platform benefit patients?

The iPSC platform allows for off-the-shelf therapies that are uniform, well-defined, and can be stored for broad patient access.

What kind of presentations will Fate Therapeutics showcase?

The company will present both oral and poster presentations on clinical and preclinical data related to its iPSC product platform.

$FATE Insider Trading Activity

$FATE insiders have traded $FATE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 397,964 shares for an estimated $668,579 and 1 sale selling 341,633 shares for an estimated $573,943 .

and 1 sale selling 341,633 shares for an estimated . BAHRAM VALAMEHR (President and CEO) sold 8,705 shares for an estimated $13,405

JEROME CHARLES BRESSI (See Remarks) sold 5,980 shares for an estimated $9,269

CINDY TAHL (See Remarks) sold 5,654 shares for an estimated $8,763

$FATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $FATE stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FATE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FATE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FATE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $3.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 11/13/2024

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients, today announced that five presentations of clinical and preclinical data from the Company’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform will be featured at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28



th



Annual Meeting, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 13-17, 2025.





The Company has been selected to deliver an oral presentation on the translational data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of FT522, an off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted CAR NK cell product candidate, in patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL) (NCT05950334). FT522 is the first product candidate to incorporate Alloimmune Defense Receptor (ADR) technology, which is designed to reduce or eliminate the need for administration of conditioning chemotherapy to patients receiving cell therapies. In addition, the Company will highlight preclinical data from its off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived, CAR T-cell product platform across autoimmune disease, hematological malignancy and solid tumor indications.





Accepted abstracts are available on the



ASGCT Annual Meeting website



. Presentation details are as follows:









Oral Presentation











Phase 1 Translational Assessment of an Off-The-Shelf CAR NK Cell Armed with Alloimmune Defense Technology for Conditioning-free Therapy







Session: Innovation in Alternative Cell Therapy Sources





Location: Room 391-392





Presentation Date / Time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 11:00 AM CT









Poster Presentations











Alloimmune Defense Receptor Combined with Genetic Ablation of Adhesion Ligand CD58 is a Comprehensive Approach to Promote Functional Persistence of Allogeneic Cell Therapies without Conditioning Chemotherapy







Poster Number: 758





Presentation Date / Time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM CT







Targeting UPAR With Multiplexed-Engineered iPSC-Derived CAR T Cells to Reverse Age- and Insult-Related Fibrotic Disease







Poster Number: 789





Presentation Date / Time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM CT







Next-Generation Off-the-Shelf CAR T-Cell Therapies for Conditioning-Free Treatment of a Broad Spectrum of Autoimmune Diseases and Hematologic Malignancies







Poster Number: 1259





Presentation Date / Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 PM CT







FT836, a Novel MICA/B-targeting CAR T-cell Therapy Engineered to Eliminate the Need for Conditioning Chemotherapy with Broad Activity Across Solid Tumor Indications







Poster Number: 1229





Presentation Date / Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 PM CT







About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform







Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s proprietary iPSC product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a starting cell source to manufacture engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be administered in combination with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with patient- and donor-sourced cell therapies. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 500 issued patents and 500 pending patent applications.







About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.







Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit



www.fatetherapeutics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the advancement of and plans related to the Company's product candidates, clinical studies and preclinical research and development programs, the Company’s progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, including the initiation and continuation of enrollment in the Company’s clinical trials, the timing and availability of data from the Company’s clinical trials, the therapeutic and market potential of the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, and the potential capabilities and benefits of the Company’s iPSC product platform. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), and the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





212.362.1200







christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com





