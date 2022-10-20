Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FATE) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $19.00, changing hands as low as $18.73 per share. Fate Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FATE shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, FATE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.10 per share, with $66.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.04.

