Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.9% in Session

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $17.28–$29.46 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The stock gained after the company reported that it has signed a global collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of pharma giant J&J.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has moved higher over the past few weeks for the current quarter, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Fate Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Fate Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. price | Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry Alector, Inc. ALEC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.