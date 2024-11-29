Fate Therapeutics CEO Wolchko to retire

Fate Therapeutics (FATE), announced that Scott Wolchko, the company’s President and CEO, will retire effective December 31, 2024. Fate’s current President of Research and Development, Bob Valamehr, Ph.D. MBA, will assume the role of President and CEO as of January 1, 2025. Fate Therapeutics will passionately continue its mission to develop novel off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies to broadly treat patients in need. “I would like to thank Scott for his leadership and contributions since the Company’s founding and his vision in establishing Fate as a leader in creating multiplexed-engineered living drugs to tackle complex diseases and delivering them as safe and cost-effective medicines that are available on-demand,” said Bill Rastetter, Fate’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I have learned from Scott and admired his unique insights on building strategic differentiation into our product platform and product candidates.”

