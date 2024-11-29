Fate Therapeutics CEO Scott Wolchko To Retire; Names Bob Valamehr CEO

(RTTNews) - Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wolchko will retire effective December 31, 2024. Fate's current President of Research and Development (R&D), Bob Valamehr, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, as of January 1, 2025.

For nearly 15 years, Dr. Valamehr has led the development of the Company's iPSC platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.