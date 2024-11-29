News & Insights

FATE

Fate Therapeutics CEO Scott Wolchko To Retire; Names Bob Valamehr CEO

November 29, 2024 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wolchko will retire effective December 31, 2024. Fate's current President of Research and Development (R&D), Bob Valamehr, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, as of January 1, 2025.

For nearly 15 years, Dr. Valamehr has led the development of the Company's iPSC platform.

