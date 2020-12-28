FATE Surges More Than 152% in Three Months: Here's Why?

Shares of Fate Therapeutics FATE have surged 152.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s increase of 7.9%.

Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. The recent positive pipeline updates have led to a significant upsurge in the stock price.

The company programs cells of the blood and immune system, including natural killer (NK) cells, T cells and CD34+ cells. It is advancing a pipeline of programmed cellular immunotherapies.

Cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer promise huge potential and any update in this regard is a big boost for the stock.

The company recently released a patient case study from its phase I study of FT596, its universal, off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell product candidate. This study is designed to assess the safety and activity of a single-dose treatment cycle of FT596 in up to four dose cohorts (30, 90, 300 and 900 million cells) as a monotherapy and in combination with CD20-targeted monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies.

Per the case study, a heavily pretreated patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) achieved a partial response following administration of a single-dose treatment cycle of FT596 as a monotherapy in the first dose cohort of 30 million cells. In addition, the patient subsequently received a second single-dose treatment cycle of FT596, which led to a better response as evidenced by a further decrease in both tumor size and metabolic activity.

This particular patient had previously received seven prior treatment regimens, including five rituximab-containing regimens and an autologous stem cell transplantation, and was most recently refractory to an experimental cellular therapy. Per the company, the safety, pharmacokinetics and clinical activities observed following both the first and second single-dose treatment cycles of FT596 were encouraging as the administered cell dose was significantly lower than the recommended cell dose of FDA-approved autologous CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies. The heavily pre-treated patient was refractory to the last therapy.

Fate also announced positive interim data from its dose-escalation phase I study of FT516 in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma. FT516 is the company’s universal, off-the-shelf NK cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with a novel, high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor. As of the Nov 16 data cutoff, three patients in the second dose cohort of 90 million cells per dose and one patient in the third dose cohort of 300 million cells per dose were available for assessment of safety and efficacy. These patients were heavily pretreated, having received at least two prior rituximab-containing regimens. Three of four patients evaluable for efficacy in dose-escalation cohorts 2 and 3 showed an objective response, while two achieved a complete response. Six doses of FT516 were well-tolerated without any FT516-related Grade 3 or greater adverse events.

We note that, earlier in the year, Fate entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer.

CAR T-cell therapies like Novartis’ NVS Kymriah and Gilead’s GILD Yescarta are already approved for the treatment of certain cancers.

Fate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

