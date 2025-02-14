$FATE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FATE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,671,727 of trading volume.

$FATE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FATE:

$FATE insiders have traded $FATE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 397,964 shares for an estimated $668,579 and 1 sale selling 341,633 shares for an estimated $573,943 .

BAHRAM VALAMEHR (President and CEO) sold 8,705 shares for an estimated $13,405

JEROME CHARLES BRESSI (See Remarks) sold 5,980 shares for an estimated $9,269

CINDY TAHL (See Remarks) sold 5,654 shares for an estimated $8,763

$FATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $FATE stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

