$FATE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FATE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,671,727 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FATE:
$FATE Insider Trading Activity
$FATE insiders have traded $FATE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 397,964 shares for an estimated $668,579 and 1 sale selling 341,633 shares for an estimated $573,943.
- BAHRAM VALAMEHR (President and CEO) sold 8,705 shares for an estimated $13,405
- JEROME CHARLES BRESSI (See Remarks) sold 5,980 shares for an estimated $9,269
- CINDY TAHL (See Remarks) sold 5,654 shares for an estimated $8,763
$FATE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $FATE stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 5,572,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,194,801
- BOXER CAPITAL, LLC removed 3,255,000 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,392,500
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,025,679 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,992,370
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,063,745 shares (+206.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,223,107
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,061,691 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,401,790
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,131,537 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,960,379
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 1,032,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,613,750
