$FATE stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FATE stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,096,797 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FATE:
$FATE Insider Trading Activity
$FATE insiders have traded $FATE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 397,964 shares for an estimated $668,579 and 1 sale selling 341,633 shares for an estimated $573,943.
- BAHRAM VALAMEHR (President and CEO) sold 8,705 shares for an estimated $13,405
- JEROME CHARLES BRESSI (See Remarks) sold 5,980 shares for an estimated $9,269
- CINDY TAHL (See Remarks) sold 5,654 shares for an estimated $8,763
$FATE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $FATE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 5,572,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,194,801
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC added 3,049,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,031,518
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,025,679 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,992,370
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,841,017 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,037,678
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,642,962 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,710,887
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,155,954 shares (+165.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,907,324
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 1,015,483 shares (+1502.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,675,546
$FATE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FATE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FATE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $3.0 on 03/06/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 11/13/2024
