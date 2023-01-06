Fate Slides After Announcing Termination Of Collaboration With Janssen, Job Cut

(RTTNews) - Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares are falling more than 62 percent on Friday morning trade after the announcements of the termination of a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech. All the collaboration activities will be finished in the first quarter of 2023.

Fate said it plans to reduce the workforce and prioritize clinical programs.

Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics said, "We are disappointed that we were not able to align with Janssen on their proposal for continuation of our collaboration, where two product candidates targeting high-value, clinically-validated hematology antigens were set to enter clinical development in 2023."

Currently, FATE is at $4.08, down 62.86 percent from the previous close of $11.00 on a volume of 9,026,127.

