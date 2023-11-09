FATE Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Fate Therapeutics FATE reported a loss of 46 cents per share in the third quarter of 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents and the year-ago loss of 86 cents.

The loss narrowed year over year due to lower research and development (R&D) expenses.

The company earned collaboration revenues of $2 million in the third quarter, which also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million but was down from $15 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues were derived from the company’s preclinical development activities for a second collaboration candidate targeting an undisclosed solid tumor antigen under its collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical.

R&D expenses declined 57.1% to $34.3 million in the reported quarter. G&A expenses also witnessed a decline of 12.1% to $18.9 million. The lower operating expenses were on account of a decrease in salaries and benefits, including share-based compensation expense following the company's restructuring in first-quarter 2023. R&D expenses also declined due to lower clinical study costs and demand for R&D materials and equipment.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Sep 30, 2023, were $349.7 million compared with $385.2 million as of Jun 30, 2023. Fate’s continued efforts in controlling costs have significantly decreased cash utilization and is expected to extend its operating runway into the second half of 2025.

2023 Guidance

The company maintained its full-year operating expenses guidance in the range of $265-$285 million.

Year-end cash and investments are expected to exceed $300 million.

Pipeline Update

FATE is focused on the development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. Its immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer cells and T-cell product candidates. These candidates are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors.

Post investigational new drug-enabling, Fate has initiated patient enrollment in the phase I study of FT522, with a three-dose treatment schedule at 300 million cells per dose, during the reported quarter. The early-stage study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and activity with and without administration of a standard three-day preconditioning regimen of FT522 in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL).

With ONO Pharmaceutical, the company is co-developing FT825/ONO-8250, a multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidate targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing solid tumors. In October 2023, Fate reported FDA clearance of its IND application for FT825/ONO-8250 to conduct a phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The early-stage dose-escalation study will evaluate FT825/ONO-8250 both as a single-dose monotherapy and in combination with Erbitux (cetuximab).

Also, during the third quarter, FATE reported IND-clearance of FT819 to begin early-stage clinical study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), including those with active lupus nephritis or active SLE without renal involvement.

