News & Insights

Fate of EU nature law uncertain after chaotic first vote

June 15, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The fate of the European Union's flagship law to restore nature hung in the balance on Thursday after a lawmakers decided not to reject the bill entirely but then ran out of time to agree what should be in it.

EU lawmakers have been battling for weeks over the proposal to restore nature on 20% of EU land and sea, in a bid to halt the plummeting health of species' natural environments across Europe.

The European People's Party, the EU parliament's biggest lawmaker group, has called for the proposal to be rejected entirely on the grounds that it would hurt farmers and food security.

Those claims have been rejected by thousands of scientists. But the political debate over the bill continues to rage, and even those lawmakers that support the law have struggled to agree what binding targets and measures it should contain.

Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee spent more than three hours voting on hundreds of amendments to the law on Thursday - and still failed to complete this vote by the meeting's end.

The voting will resume on June 27.

The committee narrowly rejected a proposal to throw out the law completely. An attempt to pass a compromise deal on the overall law also failed.

"We know what we don't want, but we don't seem to know what we do want," Green EU lawmaker Bas Eickhout tweeted during the vote.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Toby Chopra)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.