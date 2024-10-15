Fatal Incidents Claim Lives of Two Miners in Separate Events

Two separate mining incidents this past week have resulted in fatalities, casting a spotlight on safety practices.

Resource companies G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN,OTC Pink:GMINF) and Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) reported the deaths of workers at their respective sites, both caused by work-related accidents.

The most recent fatality occurred on October 13 at G Mining’s Oko West gold project in Guyana, where a road accident claimed the life of a contractor employed by Hopkinson Mining Security Services, a partner of G Mining.

In a statement, the company expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased, and reiterated its commitment to ensuring worker safety across its operations.

Operations at Oko West were unaffected by the incident, as it occurred in an isolated area of the site.

Days earlier, on October 11, Griffin Mining reported the death of a contractor at its Caijiaying zinc-gold-silver-lead mine in China. The worker was trapped when excavated material from an ore pass buried the loader he was operating. Despite being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, the contractor was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Operations at Caijiaying have been suspended to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the accident.

Mladen Ninkov, chairman at Griffin, addressed the tragedy in a press release, acknowledging the impact on the company’s workforce and the importance of maintaining rigorous safety standards.

“A death in any family or organization is inevitably a tragedy for the family involved and the numerous people, organizations and entities whose life that person would have interacted with on a regular basis,” he said. “It strengthens our continuing resolve to redouble our efforts to ensure safety is our first, second and last priority."

Both companies have committed to cooperating fully with authorities, and to taking all necessary steps to prevent future tragedies. While global efforts are being made to strengthen occupational safety in the workplace, the incidents serve as reminders of the inherent dangers in mining and the ongoing need for improved safety protocols.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.