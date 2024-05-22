Fatal Incident Halts Harmony Gold’s Mine Operations

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has reported a tragic incident at its Phakisa mine where an employee lost their life due to a blasting accident. Following the event, all blasting operations have been halted, and an investigation with relevant authorities and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is underway. The company emphasizes its commitment to safety and had recently conducted a Safety Day to reinforce safety protocols and awareness among its workforce.

