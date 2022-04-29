US Markets

Fatal incident at military college in Canada leaves four dead

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday that a probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead.

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday that a probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead.

The incident happened early on Friday, according to the department. Further details were not available.

The department said it was in the process of notifying the relatives of those who died, and "therefore no further information will be made available at this time."

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating the incident.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular