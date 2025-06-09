$FAT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FAT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,659,226 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FAT:
$FAT Insider Trading Activity
$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ELENOWITZ purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,200
$FAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 175,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $505,232
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 23,966 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,022
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 11,948 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,410
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 8,795 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,329
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,768 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,971
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,464 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,216
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,000 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,880
