Fat Prophets Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 18,865 securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The buy-back is conducted on-market, signaling the company’s confidence in its financial health.

