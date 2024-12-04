Fat Prophets Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 18,865 securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The buy-back is conducted on-market, signaling the company’s confidence in its financial health.
