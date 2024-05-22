News & Insights

Fat Prophets Reports Continued Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has released an update on their stock buy-back program, indicating the purchase of 50,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 445,676 shares bought back to date. The buy-back, done on-market, is part of an ongoing effort by the company to repurchase its securities, as detailed in the announcement dated May 23, 2024.

