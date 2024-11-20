Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Announces Daily Buy-Back

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary units, having repurchased a total of 63,343 securities recently. This ongoing buy-back strategy could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial stability and market position, appealing to investors looking for robust stock opportunities.

