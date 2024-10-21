Fat Prophets Fund Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing that an additional 50,000 shares were repurchased, bringing the total to 948,219 shares. This strategic move indicates the fund’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through active capital management.

