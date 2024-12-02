Fat Prophets Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 3,600 ordinary units. This brings the total number of securities bought back to 113,903. The initiative is part of the fund’s strategic approach to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:FPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.