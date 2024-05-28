News & Insights

Stocks

Fat Prophets Fund Completes Buy-Back Cessation

May 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has announced the cessation of 243,640 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back on May 27, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and has been formally lodged with the ASX under the notification code FPC.

For further insights into AU:FPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.