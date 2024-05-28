Fat Prophets Fund Completes Buy-Back Cessation

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has announced the cessation of 243,640 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back on May 27, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and has been formally lodged with the ASX under the notification code FPC.

